Initiation of Transcription
Elongation of Transcription
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template:3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'
During transcription of DNA to RNA:
What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?
Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?