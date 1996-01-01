Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

Steps of Transcription

1

concept

Initiation of Transcription

2

concept

Elongation of Transcription

3

concept

Elongation of Transcription

4
Problem

During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?

1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.

5
Problem

Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?

6
Problem

Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?

DNA Template:3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'

7
Problem

During transcription of DNA to RNA:

8
Problem

What happens during the initiation step of DNA transcription?

9
Problem

Which of the following properties is NOT shared by RNA polymerase and DNA polymerase?

