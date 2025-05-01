Skip to main content
Steps of Translation definitions

  • Initiation
    The first stage where the small ribosomal subunit, mRNA, and initiator tRNA assemble before the large subunit joins, setting the stage for protein synthesis.
  • Elongation
    The middle phase where amino acids are sequentially added to the growing polypeptide chain as the ribosome moves along mRNA.
  • Termination
    The final phase where a stop codon triggers release factors, leading to the release of the polypeptide and disassembly of the translation complex.
  • Ribosome
    A molecular machine composed of small and large subunits that coordinates the decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.
  • mRNA
    A nucleic acid strand carrying codons that dictate the amino acid sequence during protein synthesis.
  • tRNA
    A molecule with an anticodon that pairs with mRNA codons and delivers specific amino acids to the ribosome.
  • Codon
    A sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or signals termination.
  • Anticodon
    A three-nucleotide sequence on tRNA that is complementary to an mRNA codon, ensuring correct amino acid placement.
  • Start Codon
    The specific mRNA triplet (AUG) that signals the beginning of translation and codes for methionine.
  • Stop Codon
    A nucleotide triplet (e.g., UGA) on mRNA that signals the end of translation, not recognized by tRNA.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    A linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, synthesized during translation.
  • Peptide Bond
    A covalent linkage formed between adjacent amino acids during the elongation phase.
  • Initiation Factors
    Proteins that assist in assembling the translation initiation complex and require energy input.
  • Release Factor
    A protein that recognizes stop codons and promotes the release of the newly synthesized polypeptide.
  • A Site
    The ribosomal region where incoming charged tRNAs first bind during elongation.
  • P Site
    The ribosomal region where the growing polypeptide is held and peptide bonds are formed.
  • E Site
    The ribosomal region where discharged tRNAs exit after their amino acid has been added to the chain.