Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Initiation The first stage where the small ribosomal subunit, mRNA, and initiator tRNA assemble before the large subunit joins, setting the stage for protein synthesis.

Elongation The middle phase where amino acids are sequentially added to the growing polypeptide chain as the ribosome moves along mRNA.

Termination The final phase where a stop codon triggers release factors, leading to the release of the polypeptide and disassembly of the translation complex.

Ribosome A molecular machine composed of small and large subunits that coordinates the decoding of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.

mRNA A nucleic acid strand carrying codons that dictate the amino acid sequence during protein synthesis.

tRNA A molecule with an anticodon that pairs with mRNA codons and delivers specific amino acids to the ribosome.