Microbiology

15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation

Steps of Translation

concept

Steps of Translation

concept

Elongation of Translation

concept

Termination of Translation

Problem

The tRNA for which amino acid is the first to enter the ribosome?

Problem

Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?

Problem

When is a peptide bond formed during the process of translation?

Problem

Which of the following does not occur during translation's termination step?

Problem

What is the function of the release factor during translation?

