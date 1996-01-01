15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation
Steps of Translation
Elongation of Translation
Termination of Translation
Base pairing of charged methionine-tRNA to AUG of the messenger RNA.
Binding of the larger ribosomal subunit to smaller ribosomal subunits.
The ribosome reaches a stop codon.
The small subunit of the ribosome recognizes and attaches to the mRNA.
During the elongation phase, just after a tRNA charged with the next amino acid binds to the A site.
During the termination phase, just after the release factor binds to the A site.
During the elongation phase, just after a tRNA that has lost its amino acid and exits the E site.
The first tRNA brings the amino acid methionine to the ribosome.
The small and large ribosomal subunits separate from each other.
The polypeptide is released from the ribosome.
A "stop"codon is reached by the ribosome along the mRNA.
It binds to the stop codon in the A site in place of a tRNA.
It releases the amino acid from its tRNA to allow the amino acid to be added to the growing polypeptide.
It supplies a source of energy for termination of translation and the release of the polypeptide.
It releases the ribosome from the rough endoplasmic reticulum and allows the polypeptide to enter the cytosol.