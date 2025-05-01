Back
Recombinant DNA A single molecule containing genetic material from two different sources, such as a bacterial plasmid and a gene of interest. Restriction Enzyme A protein acting as a molecular scissor, recognizing specific DNA sequences and cleaving DNA at those sites. Restriction Site A specific DNA sequence recognized and cut by a restriction enzyme, enabling precise DNA manipulation. Sticky End A single-stranded DNA overhang created by staggered cuts, allowing complementary base pairing with matching sequences. DNA Ligase An enzyme functioning like molecular glue, covalently joining DNA fragments with compatible sticky ends. Plasmid A small, circular DNA molecule in bacteria, often used as a vector to carry foreign genes during cloning. Gene of Interest A specific DNA segment, often from another species, targeted for insertion and expression in a host organism. Cloning Vector A DNA molecule, such as a plasmid, used to deliver foreign genetic material into a host cell. Transformation A process where a cell uptakes external DNA, allowing the introduction of recombinant molecules into bacteria. Transgenic Organism A living entity that contains and expresses genetic material originating from a different species. Phenotypic Marker A detectable trait, such as antibiotic resistance, used to identify cells that have incorporated recombinant DNA. Antibiotic Resistance A trait enabling bacteria to survive in the presence of antibiotics, often used as a selection marker in cloning. Insulin A protein hormone produced via recombinant DNA technology in bacteria for therapeutic use in diabetics. E. coli A common bacterial species frequently used as a host for DNA cloning and protein expression.
