  • Recombinant DNA
    A single molecule containing genetic material from two different sources, such as a bacterial plasmid and a gene of interest.
  • Restriction Enzyme
    A protein acting as a molecular scissor, recognizing specific DNA sequences and cleaving DNA at those sites.
  • Restriction Site
    A specific DNA sequence recognized and cut by a restriction enzyme, enabling precise DNA manipulation.
  • Sticky End
    A single-stranded DNA overhang created by staggered cuts, allowing complementary base pairing with matching sequences.
  • DNA Ligase
    An enzyme functioning like molecular glue, covalently joining DNA fragments with compatible sticky ends.
  • Plasmid
    A small, circular DNA molecule in bacteria, often used as a vector to carry foreign genes during cloning.
  • Gene of Interest
    A specific DNA segment, often from another species, targeted for insertion and expression in a host organism.
  • Cloning Vector
    A DNA molecule, such as a plasmid, used to deliver foreign genetic material into a host cell.
  • Transformation
    A process where a cell uptakes external DNA, allowing the introduction of recombinant molecules into bacteria.
  • Transgenic Organism
    A living entity that contains and expresses genetic material originating from a different species.
  • Phenotypic Marker
    A detectable trait, such as antibiotic resistance, used to identify cells that have incorporated recombinant DNA.
  • Antibiotic Resistance
    A trait enabling bacteria to survive in the presence of antibiotics, often used as a selection marker in cloning.
  • Insulin
    A protein hormone produced via recombinant DNA technology in bacteria for therapeutic use in diabetics.
  • E. coli
    A common bacterial species frequently used as a host for DNA cloning and protein expression.