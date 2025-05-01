Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Recombinant DNA A single molecule containing genetic material from two different sources, such as a bacterial plasmid and a gene of interest.

Restriction Enzyme A protein acting as a molecular scissor, recognizing specific DNA sequences and cleaving DNA at those sites.

Restriction Site A specific DNA sequence recognized and cut by a restriction enzyme, enabling precise DNA manipulation.

Sticky End A single-stranded DNA overhang created by staggered cuts, allowing complementary base pairing with matching sequences.

DNA Ligase An enzyme functioning like molecular glue, covalently joining DNA fragments with compatible sticky ends.

Plasmid A small, circular DNA molecule in bacteria, often used as a vector to carry foreign genes during cloning.