Microbiology

17. Biotechnology

Steps to DNA Cloning

Steps to DNA Cloning

Step 1) Create Recombinant DNA

Human DNA cut with restriction enzyme A can be joined to:

1a) Use Restriction Enzymes

What is the enzymatic function of restriction enzymes?

Each restriction enzyme has a specific sequence of nucleotides where it cuts the DNA. These sequences of DNA are unique to each restriction enzyme and are known as:

1b) Use Ligation Enzymes

The single-stranded ends of DNA molecules can be joined together by:

2) Transform Recombinant DNA into Bacteria

The process of using DNA from one organism to alter the characteristics of another is called:

An organism which has foreign genes incorporated into its genomes is known as a:

Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine

What is the most logical sequence of steps for splicing foreign DNA into a plasmid and inserting the plasmid into a bacterium?
I. Transform bacteria with a recombinant DNA molecule.
II. Cut the plasmid DNA using restriction enzymes (endonucleases).
III. Extract plasmid DNA from bacterial cells.
IV. Hydrogen-bond the plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA fragments. V. Use ligase to seal plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA.

