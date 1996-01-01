Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Steps to DNA Cloning
Step 1) Create Recombinant DNA
Human DNA cut with restriction enzyme A can be joined to:
1a) Use Restriction Enzymes
What is the enzymatic function of restriction enzymes?
Each restriction enzyme has a specific sequence of nucleotides where it cuts the DNA. These sequences of DNA are unique to each restriction enzyme and are known as:
1b) Use Ligation Enzymes
The single-stranded ends of DNA molecules can be joined together by:
2) Transform Recombinant DNA into Bacteria
The process of using DNA from one organism to alter the characteristics of another is called:
An organism which has foreign genes incorporated into its genomes is known as a:
Review & Application of DNA Cloning in Medicine
What is the most logical sequence of steps for splicing foreign DNA into a plasmid and inserting the plasmid into a bacterium?
I. Transform bacteria with a recombinant DNA molecule.
II. Cut the plasmid DNA using restriction enzymes (endonucleases).
III. Extract plasmid DNA from bacterial cells.
IV. Hydrogen-bond the plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA fragments. V. Use ligase to seal plasmid DNA to non-plasmid DNA.