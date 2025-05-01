Back
Superinfection A secondary infection arising during antimicrobial treatment, caused by resistant organisms occupying niches left by eliminated microbes. Broad-spectrum antibiotic A drug targeting a wide range of bacteria, often disrupting normal microbiota and increasing risk of secondary infections. Narrow-spectrum antibiotic A drug targeting specific bacteria, minimizing disruption to normal microbiota and reducing risk of secondary infections. Normal microbiota Beneficial microorganisms residing in the body, maintaining health and preventing colonization by pathogens. Candida A yeast resistant to antibacterial drugs, commonly causing infections like vaginitis or thrush after antibiotic use. Vaginitis Inflammation of the vagina, often resulting from overgrowth of yeast such as Candida following antibiotic therapy. Thrush An oral yeast infection, frequently seen in immunocompromised individuals or after broad-spectrum antibiotic use. Clostridium difficile A drug-resistant bacterium causing severe diarrhea, often acquired in hospitals after disruption of intestinal microbiota. Dysbiosis An imbalance in the normal microbial community, typically resulting from antimicrobial therapy and leading to health complications. Adaptive immunity The body's defense system that adjusts to specific pathogens, supported by a balanced microbiota. Resistant microbe An organism able to survive antimicrobial treatment, potentially causing secondary infections when normal flora is disrupted. Antimicrobial drug A substance used to kill or inhibit microorganisms, which can unintentionally affect beneficial microbes. Hospital-acquired infection An infection contracted within a healthcare setting, often involving resistant organisms like Clostridium difficile. Colonization The establishment of microorganisms in a new niche, often occurring after antimicrobial therapy creates available space.
Superinfections definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14