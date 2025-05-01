Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Superinfection A secondary infection arising during antimicrobial treatment, caused by resistant organisms occupying niches left by eliminated microbes.

Broad-spectrum antibiotic A drug targeting a wide range of bacteria, often disrupting normal microbiota and increasing risk of secondary infections.

Narrow-spectrum antibiotic A drug targeting specific bacteria, minimizing disruption to normal microbiota and reducing risk of secondary infections.

Normal microbiota Beneficial microorganisms residing in the body, maintaining health and preventing colonization by pathogens.

Candida A yeast resistant to antibacterial drugs, commonly causing infections like vaginitis or thrush after antibiotic use.

Vaginitis Inflammation of the vagina, often resulting from overgrowth of yeast such as Candida following antibiotic therapy.