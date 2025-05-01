Back
Treponema pallidum A gram-negative spirochete with corkscrew motility, responsible for rapid tissue invasion and antigenic variation. Spirochete A bacterium with a spiral or corkscrew shape, enabling movement through viscous environments like host tissues. Chancre A small, painless, hard lesion at the infection site, containing highly contagious fluids during the primary stage. Congenital syphilis A condition resulting from placental transmission of infection from mother to fetus, causing severe fetal effects. Primary stage The initial phase marked by a painless lesion, often unnoticed, lasting a few weeks at the infection site. Secondary stage A phase featuring infectious rashes, mouth sores, fever, malaise, and sometimes patchy hair loss, occurring weeks after initial infection. Latent stage A prolonged asymptomatic period, often lasting years, during which the infection is typically not contagious. Tertiary stage A late phase involving immune-mediated damage, with symptoms like gummas, neurosyphilis, and cardiovascular complications. Gumma A rubbery lesion characteristic of late infection, often affecting skin and bones, resulting from chronic inflammation. Neurosyphilis A complication involving the nervous system, potentially causing blindness, paralysis, or dementia in advanced infection. Non-treponemal antibody test A diagnostic assay detecting antibodies indicative of tissue damage, not specific to the causative bacterium. Treponemal antibody test A diagnostic assay identifying antibodies directed specifically against the causative spirochete. Penicillin G An injectable antibiotic used to clear infection at any stage, though unable to reverse established tissue damage. Antigenic variation A mechanism allowing alteration of surface antigens, helping evade immune detection and prolong infection.
Syphilis definitions
