Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Treponema pallidum A gram-negative spirochete with corkscrew motility, responsible for rapid tissue invasion and antigenic variation.

Spirochete A bacterium with a spiral or corkscrew shape, enabling movement through viscous environments like host tissues.

Chancre A small, painless, hard lesion at the infection site, containing highly contagious fluids during the primary stage.

Congenital syphilis A condition resulting from placental transmission of infection from mother to fetus, causing severe fetal effects.

Primary stage The initial phase marked by a painless lesion, often unnoticed, lasting a few weeks at the infection site.

Secondary stage A phase featuring infectious rashes, mouth sores, fever, malaise, and sometimes patchy hair loss, occurring weeks after initial infection.