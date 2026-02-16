Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum, a gram-negative spirochete characterized by its distinctive corkscrew or spiral shape. This unique morphology enables the bacterium to move with a twisting motion, allowing it to invade host tissues rapidly and spread throughout the body. The motility provided by the spirochete shape is crucial for its pathogenicity. Additionally, T. pallidum exhibits antigenic variation, meaning it can alter its surface proteins to evade the host immune system, contributing to persistent and untreated infections that may lead to severe chronic health issues.

Transmission primarily occurs through direct contact with infectious sores known as chancres, which contain highly contagious fluids. These chancres typically arise at the site of infection and are most commonly spread via sexual contact. However, syphilis can also infect other mucous membranes or skin breaks. Importantly, syphilis can be transmitted congenitally when the bacterium crosses the placenta, infecting the fetus during pregnancy and causing congenital syphilis, which can have devastating effects on fetal development.

The clinical presentation of syphilis progresses through four stages. The primary stage features a small, painless, and hard chancre at the infection site, which often goes unnoticed, especially if located on internal mucous membranes such as the cervix or urethra. This lesion typically resolves within a few weeks. The secondary stage follows weeks later and is marked by infectious skin rashes—commonly on the palms and soles—and mouth sores. Additional symptoms may include fever, malaise, and patchy hair loss. These manifestations can range from mild to severe, sometimes leading to misdiagnosis or delayed recognition.

After the secondary stage, syphilis enters a latent phase characterized by an absence of symptoms, which can last for over ten years or even a lifetime. During this period, individuals are generally not contagious. However, approximately 25% of untreated cases progress to the tertiary stage, which is driven by a hyperimmune response rather than active bacterial infection. Tertiary syphilis can cause gummas—rubbery lesions affecting skin and bones—as well as severe complications such as neurosyphilis, leading to blindness, paralysis, dementia, and cardiovascular damage including aortitis. These late-stage effects underscore the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Diagnosis depends on the stage of infection. In the primary stage, microscopic examination with fluorescent staining is used to detect the spirochetes directly. For secondary and later stages, serological testing is essential, employing both non-treponemal and treponemal antibody tests. Non-treponemal tests detect antibodies indicative of tissue damage consistent with syphilis but are not specific to T. pallidum. Treponemal tests identify antibodies specifically targeting the bacterium, providing confirmation of infection. Using both types of tests helps reduce false positives and negatives, ensuring accurate diagnosis.

Treatment of syphilis involves antibiotics, with penicillin G being the standard therapy administered via injection. The treatment regimen varies depending on the stage of infection, but antibiotics can effectively clear the bacterium at any stage. However, damage caused by tertiary syphilis is often irreversible despite successful eradication of the infection.

There is no lasting immunity to syphilis, meaning reinfection is possible. While condom use reduces the risk of transmission, it is only partially effective because chancres can occur outside the areas covered by condoms. This highlights the importance of regular testing and early detection for sexually active individuals to prevent the spread and complications of syphilis.