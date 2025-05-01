Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

T Dependent Antigen Molecule requiring helper T cells for naive B cell activation, leading to antibody production and memory cell formation.

T Independent Antigen Molecule, often a long polysaccharide, capable of activating naive B cells without helper T cell involvement.

Naive B Cell Immune cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen and requires activation to function.

Helper T Cell Lymphocyte that assists in activating naive B cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC Class II molecules.

B Cell Receptor Surface protein on B cells responsible for binding specific antigens, initiating the activation process.

MHC Class II Molecule Cell surface protein complex presenting processed antigen fragments to helper T cells for immune recognition.