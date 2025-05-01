Back
T Dependent Antigen Molecule requiring helper T cells for naive B cell activation, leading to antibody production and memory cell formation. T Independent Antigen Molecule, often a long polysaccharide, capable of activating naive B cells without helper T cell involvement. Naive B Cell Immune cell that has not yet encountered its specific antigen and requires activation to function. Helper T Cell Lymphocyte that assists in activating naive B cells by recognizing antigens presented on MHC Class II molecules. B Cell Receptor Surface protein on B cells responsible for binding specific antigens, initiating the activation process. MHC Class II Molecule Cell surface protein complex presenting processed antigen fragments to helper T cells for immune recognition. Antigen Fragmentation Process where internalized antigens are broken into smaller pieces within B cells for presentation. Cytokine Signaling molecule released by helper T cells that stimulates B cell activation and differentiation. Plasma Cell Differentiated B cell specialized in secreting large amounts of antibodies during immune responses. Memory B Cell Long-lived B cell formed after activation, providing rapid antibody response upon future antigen exposure. Antibody Protein secreted by plasma cells that specifically binds antigens to neutralize or mark them for destruction. Polysaccharide Long carbohydrate molecule with repeating subunits, often forming the structure of T independent antigens. CD4 Molecule Surface protein on helper T cells that aids in recognizing antigens presented by MHC Class II molecules. T Cell Receptor Surface molecule on helper T cells that detects antigen fragments displayed by MHC Class II complexes. Pathogen Disease-causing organism, some of which possess T independent antigens, increasing risk in young children.
T Dependent & T Independent Antigens definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15