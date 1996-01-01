Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Microbiology

20. Adaptive Immunity

T Dependent & T Independent Antigens

T Dependent & T Independent Antigens

2m
B Cell Activation by T Dependent Antigens

5m
Problem

Which of the following is a step required for activation of a B cell by a T-dependent antigen?

Problem

T-dependent antigens can stimulate B cells to become activated but require _________ assistance.

B Cell Activation by T Independent Antigens

3m
Problem

T-independent antigens:

Problem

Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is an endotoxin found on the surface of gram-negative bacteria. LPS can cause the body to enter septic shock and result in multi-system organ failure. Because of its severe effects, it is important that the immune cells react quickly to LPS. LPS is an antigen that can directly trigger antibody secretion once it comes in contact with a B cell. LPS is what kind of antigen?

