Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth quiz #1 Flashcards

At what temperature or lower must fresh meat be delivered to prevent microbial growth?
Fresh meat must be delivered at 4°C (40°F) or lower to inhibit the growth of most bacteria, especially mesophiles and psychrotrophs.
In which circumstances would we attempt to optimize conditions for microbial growth?
We attempt to optimize conditions for microbial growth in laboratory settings for research, industrial fermentation, and biotechnology applications where rapid and effective microbial multiplication is desired.
At around 41°C, what happens to bacterial growth?
At around 41°C, most mesophilic bacteria stop growing effectively, as this temperature approaches or exceeds their maximum growth temperature.
At around 41°C, do bacteria stop growing?
Yes, at around 41°C, many mesophilic bacteria stop growing because this temperature is near or above their maximum growth temperature.
At what temperature do most bacteria start to multiply rapidly?
Most bacteria, especially mesophiles, start to multiply rapidly at their optimal growth temperature, which is typically around 35°C to 37°C.
What are cardinal temperatures in the context of microbial growth?
Cardinal temperatures are the minimum, optimal, and maximum temperatures that define the range in which a microbe can grow.
Which group of microbes thrives in environments such as icebergs and has an optimal growth temperature between 0 and 10°C?
Psychrophiles thrive in extremely cold environments like icebergs, with optimal growth between 0 and 10°C.
What is the typical optimal growth temperature for thermophiles, and where are they commonly found?
Thermophiles have an optimal growth temperature around 70°C and are commonly found in hot environments like hot springs.
Which microbial group can survive in hydrothermal vents and has an optimal growth temperature near 100°C?
Hyperthermophiles can survive in hydrothermal vents and have an optimal growth temperature close to 100°C.
What mnemonic can help you remember the order of microbial groups from coldest to hottest growth temperatures?
The mnemonic 'Psycho Phil psyched my temperate horse' helps recall the order: psychrophiles, psychrotrophs, mesophiles, thermophiles, and hyperthermophiles.