Microbiology

10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth

Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth

Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth

Problem

Which bacterial culture will have the highest growth rate?

Classification of Microbes by Growth Temperature

Problem

What is the optimum growth temperature of mesophiles?

Problem

A thermophile or a hyperthermophile species would have thermo-stable proteins & enzymes that…

How to Memorize the Classification of Microbes by Growth Temperatures

Problem

A hot tub that is approx. 40°C would most likely contain which type of microbe?

Problem

The temperature of a human body is anywhere from 35-40C. What type of pathogen can infect humans?

