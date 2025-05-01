Back
Griffith Experiment A 1928 study revealing that bacteria can acquire genetic traits from external sources, leading to changes in their characteristics. Transformation The process where bacteria uptake external DNA, resulting in changes to both genotype and phenotype. S Strain A lethal, smooth-surfaced pneumococcus variant with a capsule, capable of killing mice in experiments. R Strain A nonlethal, rough-surfaced pneumococcus variant lacking a capsule, unable to kill mice. Capsule A protective outer layer found on certain bacteria, contributing to their smooth appearance and virulence. Heat-Killed S Strain A form of the lethal smooth bacteria rendered nonviable by exposure to high temperatures, unable to reproduce or cause disease. Genetic Material The substance responsible for controlling traits in organisms, later identified as DNA. Phenotypic Change An observable alteration in an organism's traits resulting from the acquisition of new genetic information. Genotypic Change A modification in the genetic composition of an organism due to the uptake of external DNA. Oswald Avery A scientist who, along with colleagues, identified DNA as the transforming substance in bacterial transformation. DNA A molecule later proven to be the hereditary material responsible for transmitting genetic information in living organisms. Protein A macromolecule once considered a candidate for genetic material due to its complexity and abundance in cells. Virulence The degree to which a microorganism can cause disease, often influenced by structural features like capsules. Uptake The absorption of external genetic material by a living cell, leading to transformation. Skepticism The scientific doubt regarding DNA's role as genetic material, prevalent before its function was fully established.
The Griffith Experiment
