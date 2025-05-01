Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Griffith Experiment A 1928 study revealing that bacteria can acquire genetic traits from external sources, leading to changes in their characteristics.

Transformation The process where bacteria uptake external DNA, resulting in changes to both genotype and phenotype.

S Strain A lethal, smooth-surfaced pneumococcus variant with a capsule, capable of killing mice in experiments.

R Strain A nonlethal, rough-surfaced pneumococcus variant lacking a capsule, unable to kill mice.

Capsule A protective outer layer found on certain bacteria, contributing to their smooth appearance and virulence.

Heat-Killed S Strain A form of the lethal smooth bacteria rendered nonviable by exposure to high temperatures, unable to reproduce or cause disease.