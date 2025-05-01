Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Microbiome Communities of microbes living on and in the human body, forming dynamic, symbiotic relationships with the host.

Normal Flora Another term for the microbiome, emphasizing the typical microbial residents found in healthy humans.

Resident Microbiota Microbes that persistently inhabit the host for extended periods, often providing long-term benefits.

Transient Microbiota Microbes present on the body temporarily, often including potential pathogens or environmental organisms.

Human Microbiome Project A coordinated research initiative launched in 2007 to map and understand the human microbiome's composition and effects.

Dysbiosis An imbalance in the microbial community, increasing susceptibility to diseases like inflammatory bowel disease.