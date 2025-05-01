Skip to main content
The Human Microbiome definitions

  • Microbiome
    Communities of microbes living on and in the human body, forming dynamic, symbiotic relationships with the host.
  • Normal Flora
    Another term for the microbiome, emphasizing the typical microbial residents found in healthy humans.
  • Resident Microbiota
    Microbes that persistently inhabit the host for extended periods, often providing long-term benefits.
  • Transient Microbiota
    Microbes present on the body temporarily, often including potential pathogens or environmental organisms.
  • Human Microbiome Project
    A coordinated research initiative launched in 2007 to map and understand the human microbiome's composition and effects.
  • Dysbiosis
    An imbalance in the microbial community, increasing susceptibility to diseases like inflammatory bowel disease.
  • Pathogen
    A microbe capable of causing disease, often found among transient microbiota and blocked by the microbiome.
  • Innate Immunity
    The body's nonspecific defense system, with the microbiome acting as a barrier against invading pathogens.
  • Adaptive Immune System
    A defense mechanism that learns to recognize and target specific antigens, influenced by microbiome exposure.
  • Regulatory T Cells
    Immune cells that suppress other T cells, preventing attacks on the microbiome and reducing autoimmunity risk.
  • Immune Tolerance
    The immune system's ability to distinguish harmless from harmful antigens, preventing attacks on beneficial microbes.
  • Hygiene Hypothesis
    The idea that limited early-life microbe exposure increases risk of allergies and autoimmune disorders.
  • Enzyme
    A protein produced by microbiome members that breaks down complex carbohydrates, aiding host digestion.
  • Fermenting Bacteria
    Microbes in the gut that convert nutrients into energy sources usable by epithelial cells.
  • Vitamin K
    An essential nutrient synthesized by intestinal microbes, crucial for host physiological functions.