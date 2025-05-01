Back
Microbiome Communities of microbes living on and in the human body, forming dynamic, symbiotic relationships with the host. Normal Flora Another term for the microbiome, emphasizing the typical microbial residents found in healthy humans. Resident Microbiota Microbes that persistently inhabit the host for extended periods, often providing long-term benefits. Transient Microbiota Microbes present on the body temporarily, often including potential pathogens or environmental organisms. Human Microbiome Project A coordinated research initiative launched in 2007 to map and understand the human microbiome's composition and effects. Dysbiosis An imbalance in the microbial community, increasing susceptibility to diseases like inflammatory bowel disease. Pathogen A microbe capable of causing disease, often found among transient microbiota and blocked by the microbiome. Innate Immunity The body's nonspecific defense system, with the microbiome acting as a barrier against invading pathogens. Adaptive Immune System A defense mechanism that learns to recognize and target specific antigens, influenced by microbiome exposure. Regulatory T Cells Immune cells that suppress other T cells, preventing attacks on the microbiome and reducing autoimmunity risk. Immune Tolerance The immune system's ability to distinguish harmless from harmful antigens, preventing attacks on beneficial microbes. Hygiene Hypothesis The idea that limited early-life microbe exposure increases risk of allergies and autoimmune disorders. Enzyme A protein produced by microbiome members that breaks down complex carbohydrates, aiding host digestion. Fermenting Bacteria Microbes in the gut that convert nutrients into energy sources usable by epithelial cells. Vitamin K An essential nutrient synthesized by intestinal microbes, crucial for host physiological functions.
The Human Microbiome definitions
