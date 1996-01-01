Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

21. Principles of Disease

The Human Microbiome

Next Topic
1

concept

The Human Microbiome

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
2
Problem

Scientists commonly call humans “superorganisms”. What is this description referring to?

a) Humans are the most intelligent and influential organisms on the planet.

b) Each human is an ecosystem for trillions of microorganisms.

c) Humans are the only organisms that determine the success of other organism species.

d) Each human is host to a unique species of microorganism.

3
Problem

Which of the following answers does not include an example of transient microbiota?

4

concept

Microbiome Composition

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

Which of the following influences the types and amounts of microorganisms found in and on your body?

6
Problem

Recent research suggests that babies born via cesarean section are more at risk for developing allergies. Why might this be?

7
Problem

Newborn babies acquire the microbes of their microbiota by:

8

concept

Microbiome Protects Against Infection

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
9
Problem

Which of the following is not a way in which our microbiome helps protect our bodies from pathogens?

10
Problem

Certain antibiotics inhibit the growth of Lactobacillus species of bacteria. Adult women who take these antibiotics commonly have vaginal yeast infections following their antibiotic treatments. . Which of the following statements about the Lactobacillus bacteria and yeast of the vagina is false?

11

concept

Microbiome Promotes Immune Tolerance

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
12
Problem

The "hygiene hypothesis"proposes that during childhood:

13

concept

Microbiome Makes Nutrients & Aids in Host Digestion

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
14
Problem

Which of the following is true about how the microbes of our microbiome help maintain our health?

15
Problem

Humans do not possess the enzymes required to break down most dietary fibers found in whole grains, beans, and vegetables. However, some fiber can be digested in our guts. How does this happen?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.