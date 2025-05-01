Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

PCR A cyclical laboratory technique that exponentially amplifies specific DNA sequences through repeated thermal cycling.

Denaturation A high-temperature step, around 95°C, where hydrogen bonds break, separating double-stranded DNA into single strands.

Annealing A low-temperature phase, about 55°C, where primers bind to complementary sequences on single-stranded DNA.

Extension A moderate-temperature step, near 72°C, where Taq polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to primers.

Taq Polymerase A thermostable enzyme from Thermus aquaticus that remains active at high temperatures and synthesizes DNA during PCR.

Primer A short, single-stranded DNA sequence that binds to a specific target region, providing a starting point for DNA synthesis.