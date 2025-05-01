Skip to main content
The Steps of PCR definitions

  • PCR
    A cyclical laboratory technique that exponentially amplifies specific DNA sequences through repeated thermal cycling.
  • Denaturation
    A high-temperature step, around 95°C, where hydrogen bonds break, separating double-stranded DNA into single strands.
  • Annealing
    A low-temperature phase, about 55°C, where primers bind to complementary sequences on single-stranded DNA.
  • Extension
    A moderate-temperature step, near 72°C, where Taq polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands by adding nucleotides to primers.
  • Taq Polymerase
    A thermostable enzyme from Thermus aquaticus that remains active at high temperatures and synthesizes DNA during PCR.
  • Primer
    A short, single-stranded DNA sequence that binds to a specific target region, providing a starting point for DNA synthesis.
  • Template DNA
    The original DNA strand containing the target sequence to be amplified during the PCR process.
  • Nucleotide
    A molecular building block of DNA, consisting of a sugar, phosphate, and nitrogenous base, incorporated during extension.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    A weak interaction between complementary DNA bases, disrupted during denaturation to separate DNA strands.
  • Thermal Cycling
    The repeated process of heating and cooling in PCR to facilitate denaturation, annealing, and extension.
  • Complementary Base Pairing
    The specific interaction between DNA bases, allowing primers to bind accurately to single-stranded DNA during annealing.
  • Exponential Amplification
    The rapid increase in DNA quantity, where each PCR cycle doubles the number of target DNA molecules.
  • Test Tube
    The vessel in which all PCR reactants, including DNA, primers, nucleotides, and polymerase, are combined and cycled.
  • Cycle
    A single sequence of denaturation, annealing, and extension steps, repeated multiple times to amplify DNA.
  • Thermostability
    The property of an enzyme, such as Taq polymerase, to remain functional at high temperatures required for PCR.