The Steps of PCR
1) Denaturation
2) Annealing
3) Extension
Which of the following correctly lists the steps in order for one cycle of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)?
Why is a DNA polymerase from a thermophilic bacterium used in PCR?
PCR is known for its power of amplifying a target DNA sequence at a high speed. Each cycle can double the number of DNA molecules (target sequence). Which of the following is CORRECT regarding PCR?
If you start with one double-stranded DNA molecule and you perform SIX cycles of PCR, how many double- stranded copies of the DNA will you have?