The Trp Operon definitions

  • Tryptophan
    An amino acid serving as both a building block for proteins and a corepressor in gene regulation.
  • Amino Acid
    A molecule acting as a protein monomer, essential for cellular structure and function.
  • Trp Operon
    A cluster of genes enabling bacterial cells to synthesize tryptophan when environmental levels are low.
  • Repressible Operon
    A gene system typically active but capable of being switched off by a regulatory molecule.
  • Trp Repressor
    A protein that, when activated by a corepressor, binds to DNA to block gene transcription.
  • Corepressor
    A small molecule that activates a regulatory protein, enabling it to inhibit gene expression.
  • Operator
    A DNA segment where a regulatory protein binds to control access of RNA polymerase to genes.
  • Promoter
    A DNA sequence recognized by RNA polymerase to initiate transcription of downstream genes.
  • RNA Polymerase
    An enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during gene expression.
  • Transcription
    The process of copying a DNA sequence into messenger RNA for protein production.
  • Trp Regulatory Gene
    A DNA region encoding the protein that regulates the activity of the trp operon.
  • Inactive Repressor
    A regulatory protein form unable to bind DNA and block transcription without a corepressor.
  • Active Repressor
    A regulatory protein form, bound to a corepressor, capable of attaching to DNA and halting transcription.
  • Messenger RNA
    A nucleic acid molecule transcribed from DNA, carrying genetic instructions for protein synthesis.
  • Enzyme
    A protein catalyst produced by gene expression, facilitating biochemical reactions such as tryptophan synthesis.