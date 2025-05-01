Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Tryptophan An amino acid serving as both a building block for proteins and a corepressor in gene regulation.

Amino Acid A molecule acting as a protein monomer, essential for cellular structure and function.

Trp Operon A cluster of genes enabling bacterial cells to synthesize tryptophan when environmental levels are low.

Repressible Operon A gene system typically active but capable of being switched off by a regulatory molecule.

Trp Repressor A protein that, when activated by a corepressor, binds to DNA to block gene transcription.

Corepressor A small molecule that activates a regulatory protein, enabling it to inhibit gene expression.