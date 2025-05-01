Back
Tryptophan An amino acid serving as both a building block for proteins and a corepressor in gene regulation. Amino Acid A molecule acting as a protein monomer, essential for cellular structure and function. Trp Operon A cluster of genes enabling bacterial cells to synthesize tryptophan when environmental levels are low. Repressible Operon A gene system typically active but capable of being switched off by a regulatory molecule. Trp Repressor A protein that, when activated by a corepressor, binds to DNA to block gene transcription. Corepressor A small molecule that activates a regulatory protein, enabling it to inhibit gene expression. Operator A DNA segment where a regulatory protein binds to control access of RNA polymerase to genes. Promoter A DNA sequence recognized by RNA polymerase to initiate transcription of downstream genes. RNA Polymerase An enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during gene expression. Transcription The process of copying a DNA sequence into messenger RNA for protein production. Trp Regulatory Gene A DNA region encoding the protein that regulates the activity of the trp operon. Inactive Repressor A regulatory protein form unable to bind DNA and block transcription without a corepressor. Active Repressor A regulatory protein form, bound to a corepressor, capable of attaching to DNA and halting transcription. Messenger RNA A nucleic acid molecule transcribed from DNA, carrying genetic instructions for protein synthesis. Enzyme A protein catalyst produced by gene expression, facilitating biochemical reactions such as tryptophan synthesis.
The Trp Operon definitions
