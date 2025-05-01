Skip to main content
Back

Therapeutic Window & Therapeutic Index definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Therapeutic Window
    Range of drug dosages that are both effective and non-toxic, representing safe amounts a healthcare provider can prescribe.
  • Therapeutic Index
    Ratio of the lowest toxic dose to the lowest effective dose, providing a single number to indicate drug safety.
  • Selective Toxicity
    Property of a drug to target harmful organisms without causing significant harm to the host.
  • Hepatotoxicity
    Adverse effect where a drug causes damage to the liver, often a concern with antimicrobial agents.
  • Nephrotoxicity
    Adverse effect where a drug causes damage to the kidneys, commonly monitored during antimicrobial therapy.
  • Lowest Toxic Dose
    Smallest amount of a drug that begins to cause harmful effects in the body.
  • Lowest Effective Dose
    Smallest amount of a drug that produces the desired therapeutic effect.
  • Dosage Range
    Span between the minimum and maximum amounts of a drug that can be safely and effectively administered.
  • Drug Safety
    Assessment of how likely a medication is to cause harm versus its intended benefits.
  • Adverse Effect
    Unintended and potentially harmful outcome resulting from the administration of a drug.
  • Antimicrobial Therapy
    Use of drugs to treat infections caused by microorganisms, requiring careful dosing to balance efficacy and safety.
  • Toxicity
    Degree to which a substance can cause harm to an organism, especially at higher dosages.