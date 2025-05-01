Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Therapeutic Window Range of drug dosages that are both effective and non-toxic, representing safe amounts a healthcare provider can prescribe.

Therapeutic Index Ratio of the lowest toxic dose to the lowest effective dose, providing a single number to indicate drug safety.

Selective Toxicity Property of a drug to target harmful organisms without causing significant harm to the host.

Hepatotoxicity Adverse effect where a drug causes damage to the liver, often a concern with antimicrobial agents.

Nephrotoxicity Adverse effect where a drug causes damage to the kidneys, commonly monitored during antimicrobial therapy.

Lowest Toxic Dose Smallest amount of a drug that begins to cause harmful effects in the body.