Therapeutic Window Range of drug dosages that are both effective and non-toxic, representing safe amounts a healthcare provider can prescribe. Therapeutic Index Ratio of the lowest toxic dose to the lowest effective dose, providing a single number to indicate drug safety. Selective Toxicity Property of a drug to target harmful organisms without causing significant harm to the host. Hepatotoxicity Adverse effect where a drug causes damage to the liver, often a concern with antimicrobial agents. Nephrotoxicity Adverse effect where a drug causes damage to the kidneys, commonly monitored during antimicrobial therapy. Lowest Toxic Dose Smallest amount of a drug that begins to cause harmful effects in the body. Lowest Effective Dose Smallest amount of a drug that produces the desired therapeutic effect. Dosage Range Span between the minimum and maximum amounts of a drug that can be safely and effectively administered. Drug Safety Assessment of how likely a medication is to cause harm versus its intended benefits. Adverse Effect Unintended and potentially harmful outcome resulting from the administration of a drug. Antimicrobial Therapy Use of drugs to treat infections caused by microorganisms, requiring careful dosing to balance efficacy and safety. Toxicity Degree to which a substance can cause harm to an organism, especially at higher dosages.
Therapeutic Window & Therapeutic Index definitions
