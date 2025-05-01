Skip to main content
Transduction definitions

  • Transduction
    A horizontal gene transfer process where bacterial DNA is moved between cells via bacteriophage particles.
  • Bacteriophage
    A virus that infects bacteria, using their cellular machinery for replication and often causing cell lysis.
  • Horizontal Gene Transfer
    The movement of genetic material between organisms other than by descent from parent to offspring.
  • Phage
    A viral particle specialized for infecting bacterial cells, sometimes carrying bacterial DNA.
  • Transducing Particle
    A defective phage containing bacterial DNA, capable of transferring it to another bacterium.
  • Generalized Transduction
    A process where any bacterial gene can be transferred by a phage carrying only bacterial DNA.
  • Specialized Transduction
    A process where only specific bacterial genes, along with phage DNA, are transferred by a phage.
  • Prophage
    Phage DNA integrated into a bacterial chromosome, capable of excision during specialized transduction.
  • Cell Lysis
    The rupture of a bacterial cell, releasing new phage particles into the environment.
  • Recipient Cell
    A bacterial cell that receives foreign DNA from a transducing particle during transduction.
  • Donor Cell
    A bacterial cell whose DNA is accidentally packaged into a phage and transferred to another cell.
  • Viral Protein
    A structural or enzymatic molecule produced by phage genes during infection and assembly.
  • Chromosome
    A circular DNA molecule in bacteria, serving as the main genetic material subject to gene transfer.
  • Phage DNA
    Genetic material of a bacteriophage, which can be replicated, integrated, or packaged during infection.
  • Gene Integration
    The incorporation of foreign DNA into a bacterial chromosome, enabling expression of new traits.