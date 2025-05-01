Back
Transduction A horizontal gene transfer process where bacterial DNA is moved between cells via bacteriophage particles. Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacteria, using their cellular machinery for replication and often causing cell lysis. Horizontal Gene Transfer The movement of genetic material between organisms other than by descent from parent to offspring. Phage A viral particle specialized for infecting bacterial cells, sometimes carrying bacterial DNA. Transducing Particle A defective phage containing bacterial DNA, capable of transferring it to another bacterium. Generalized Transduction A process where any bacterial gene can be transferred by a phage carrying only bacterial DNA. Specialized Transduction A process where only specific bacterial genes, along with phage DNA, are transferred by a phage. Prophage Phage DNA integrated into a bacterial chromosome, capable of excision during specialized transduction. Cell Lysis The rupture of a bacterial cell, releasing new phage particles into the environment. Recipient Cell A bacterial cell that receives foreign DNA from a transducing particle during transduction. Donor Cell A bacterial cell whose DNA is accidentally packaged into a phage and transferred to another cell. Viral Protein A structural or enzymatic molecule produced by phage genes during infection and assembly. Chromosome A circular DNA molecule in bacteria, serving as the main genetic material subject to gene transfer. Phage DNA Genetic material of a bacteriophage, which can be replicated, integrated, or packaged during infection. Gene Integration The incorporation of foreign DNA into a bacterial chromosome, enabling expression of new traits.
Transduction definitions
