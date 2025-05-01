Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Transduction A horizontal gene transfer process where bacterial DNA is moved between cells via bacteriophage particles.

Bacteriophage A virus that infects bacteria, using their cellular machinery for replication and often causing cell lysis.

Horizontal Gene Transfer The movement of genetic material between organisms other than by descent from parent to offspring.

Phage A viral particle specialized for infecting bacterial cells, sometimes carrying bacterial DNA.

Transducing Particle A defective phage containing bacterial DNA, capable of transferring it to another bacterium.

Generalized Transduction A process where any bacterial gene can be transferred by a phage carrying only bacterial DNA.