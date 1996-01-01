Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Transduction
Types of Transduction
Transduction is a form of horizontal gene transfer which requires a carrier for the genetic information being transferred. What is this carrier and what is it made of?
Generalized Transduction
Generalized transduction includes all of the following steps except which of these answers?
Specialized Transduction
Which of the following processes results in a transducing particle?
A prophage is:
Which of these answers is a major difference between generalized and specialized transduction?
In both generalized and specialized transduction only one cell survives this process. Which cell does not survive the process of transduction and why?
How are the processes of bacterial transformation and bacterial transduction similar?