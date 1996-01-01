Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Microbiology

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Microbiology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

16. Microbial Genetics

Transduction

Next Topic
1

concept

Transduction

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
2

concept

Types of Transduction

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
3
Problem

Transduction is a form of horizontal gene transfer which requires a carrier for the genetic information being transferred. What is this carrier and what is it made of?

4

concept

Generalized Transduction

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
5
Problem

Generalized transduction includes all of the following steps except which of these answers?

6

concept

Specialized Transduction

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
7
Problem

Which of the following processes results in a transducing particle?

8
Problem

A prophage is:

9
Problem

Which of these answers is a major difference between generalized and specialized transduction?

10
Problem

In both generalized and specialized transduction only one cell survives this process. Which cell does not survive the process of transduction and why?

11
Problem

How are the processes of bacterial transformation and bacterial transduction similar?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.