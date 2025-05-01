Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mycobacterium tuberculosis A slow-growing, acid-fast rod with a mycolic acid-rich cell wall, responsible for causing a persistent lower respiratory tract infection.

Mycolic acid A waxy, lipid-rich component of the bacterial cell wall that imparts resistance to desiccation and many antibiotics.

Cord factor A toxic glycolipid in the cell wall that promotes bacterial aggregation, inhibits neutrophils, and damages mammalian cells.

Acid-fast stain A laboratory technique used to visualize bacteria with waxy cell walls, resulting in red-stained rods under the microscope.

Granuloma A compact, organized collection of immune cells that walls off persistent pathogens, often with a cheese-like interior.

Tubercle A specific granuloma formed in response to infection, encapsulating bacteria within collagen-wrapped macrophages.