Mycobacterium tuberculosis A slow-growing, acid-fast rod with a mycolic acid-rich cell wall, responsible for causing a persistent lower respiratory tract infection. Mycolic acid A waxy, lipid-rich component of the bacterial cell wall that imparts resistance to desiccation and many antibiotics. Cord factor A toxic glycolipid in the cell wall that promotes bacterial aggregation, inhibits neutrophils, and damages mammalian cells. Acid-fast stain A laboratory technique used to visualize bacteria with waxy cell walls, resulting in red-stained rods under the microscope. Granuloma A compact, organized collection of immune cells that walls off persistent pathogens, often with a cheese-like interior. Tubercle A specific granuloma formed in response to infection, encapsulating bacteria within collagen-wrapped macrophages. Latent infection A stage where bacteria remain alive but contained, causing no symptoms and posing no risk of transmission. Active infection A disease phase marked by symptoms, contagiousness, and possible spread of bacteria beyond the lungs. Mantoux tuberculin skin test A diagnostic method involving intradermal injection of purified protein to detect immune sensitization. Ghon complex A chest X-ray finding showing a calcified granuloma with associated lymph node involvement, indicating prior infection. Multi-drug resistant strain A bacterial variant capable of surviving treatment with first-line antibiotics, complicating therapy. BCG vaccine A preventive measure offering variable protection, especially effective in children, but not lifelong or universally used. Alveolar macrophage A lung-resident immune cell that engulfs inhaled bacteria, sometimes serving as a replication site for pathogens. Respiratory droplet transmission A mode of spread involving inhalation of airborne particles expelled by coughing or sneezing. Consumption A historical term for a wasting disease characterized by progressive systemic symptoms and tissue destruction.
Tuberculosis definitions
