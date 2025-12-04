Tuberculosis (TB) is a significant infectious disease primarily affecting the lower respiratory tract, caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. These bacteria are characterized by their rod shape and unique cell wall containing mycolic acid, a waxy substance that makes them acid-fast and resistant to many common staining techniques. This mycolic acid-rich outer layer not only contributes to their slow growth but also plays a crucial role in their pathogenicity.

A key component of the M. tuberculosis cell wall is the cord factor, a glycolipid containing mycolic acid. Cord factor causes the bacteria to stick together in rope-like structures, which is visually distinctive under a microscope. More importantly, cord factor is toxic to mammalian cells and inhibits immune responses, particularly by suppressing neutrophil activity. This immune evasion mechanism contributes to the bacteria’s ability to persist in the host.

Transmission of tuberculosis occurs through respiratory droplets, making it a contagious airborne disease. While the lungs are the primary site of infection, M. tuberculosis can disseminate to other tissues, although initial infections outside the lungs are rare. Many individuals harbor the bacteria in a latent state, where the immune system contains the infection within granulomas called tubercles. These tubercles wall off the bacteria, preventing spread and symptoms, resulting in a latent TB infection that is non-contagious and asymptomatic.

When latent TB progresses to active disease, symptoms become apparent and include persistent cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing, and hemoptysis (coughing up blood). Historically, tuberculosis was known as "consumption" due to the severe wasting it caused in affected individuals.

Diagnosis of tuberculosis often involves the Mantoux tuberculin skin test, where purified protein derivative (PPD) is injected intradermally. A positive reaction indicates prior exposure or immune sensitization to TB antigens but does not distinguish between latent and active infection. Chest X-rays are also used to detect characteristic signs such as Ghon complexes, which represent calcified granulomas and lymph node involvement indicative of latent infection. Active TB may show more extensive lung damage on imaging.

Treatment of tuberculosis is challenging due to the bacteria’s slow growth, protective mycolic acid cell wall, and the presence of cord factor. Effective therapy requires prolonged, multi-drug regimens, typically including isoniazid and rifampin. However, the emergence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strains complicates treatment, as these strains resist first-line antibiotics and are difficult to eradicate.

Immunity against tuberculosis can be partially conferred by the Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine, which is primarily administered in regions with high TB prevalence. The BCG vaccine offers strong protection against severe forms of TB in children but provides variable and often limited protection in adults, and immunity wanes over time.

Understanding the pathogenesis, transmission, diagnosis, and treatment of tuberculosis is essential for managing this persistent global health threat. The interplay between the bacterium’s unique cell wall components, immune evasion strategies, and the host’s immune response shapes the clinical outcomes and informs public health strategies to control TB.