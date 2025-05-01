Back
Type II Hypersensitivity Immune reaction where IgG or IgM antibodies target cell surface antigens, often resulting in cell destruction or altered cell function. Cytotoxic Hypersensitivity Immune response causing cell death through antibody binding, leading to lysis or tissue damage, often via complement activation. IgG Antibody class involved in targeting antigens on cell surfaces, capable of crossing the placenta and mediating cytotoxic effects. IgM Large antibody class that initiates immune responses against cell-bound antigens, especially in early stages of Type II reactions. Antigen Molecule on cell surfaces recognized by antibodies, determining blood type compatibility and triggering immune responses. ABO Blood System Classification based on presence or absence of A and B carbohydrate antigens on red blood cells, crucial for transfusion safety. Rh Factor Protein antigen on red blood cells that determines positive or negative blood type status and influences transfusion compatibility. Hemolytic Transfusion Reaction Destructive immune response where recipient antibodies attack incompatible donor red blood cells, causing lysis and organ damage. Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn Condition where maternal antibodies destroy fetal red blood cells, leading to anemia and severe complications in Rh-positive fetuses. Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity Mechanism where antibodies tag cells for destruction by immune cells, resulting in targeted cell death. Complement System Cascade of plasma proteins activated by antibodies, leading to cell lysis and amplification of immune responses. RhoGAM Medication containing anti-Rh antibodies, administered to prevent maternal sensitization and protect future Rh-positive pregnancies. Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Disorder where antibodies target and destroy one's own red blood cells, resulting in anemia. Isohemagglutinin Naturally occurring antibody against ABO blood group antigens not present on an individual's own red blood cells. Universal Donor Blood type lacking A, B, and Rh antigens, allowing safe donation to all recipients regardless of their blood type.
Type II Hypersensitivities definitions
