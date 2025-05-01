Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Type II Hypersensitivity Immune reaction where IgG or IgM antibodies target cell surface antigens, often resulting in cell destruction or altered cell function.

Cytotoxic Hypersensitivity Immune response causing cell death through antibody binding, leading to lysis or tissue damage, often via complement activation.

IgG Antibody class involved in targeting antigens on cell surfaces, capable of crossing the placenta and mediating cytotoxic effects.

IgM Large antibody class that initiates immune responses against cell-bound antigens, especially in early stages of Type II reactions.

Antigen Molecule on cell surfaces recognized by antibodies, determining blood type compatibility and triggering immune responses.

ABO Blood System Classification based on presence or absence of A and B carbohydrate antigens on red blood cells, crucial for transfusion safety.