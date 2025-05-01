Skip to main content
Type II Hypersensitivities definitions

  • Type II Hypersensitivity
    Immune reaction where IgG or IgM antibodies target cell surface antigens, often resulting in cell destruction or altered cell function.
  • Cytotoxic Hypersensitivity
    Immune response causing cell death through antibody binding, leading to lysis or tissue damage, often via complement activation.
  • IgG
    Antibody class involved in targeting antigens on cell surfaces, capable of crossing the placenta and mediating cytotoxic effects.
  • IgM
    Large antibody class that initiates immune responses against cell-bound antigens, especially in early stages of Type II reactions.
  • Antigen
    Molecule on cell surfaces recognized by antibodies, determining blood type compatibility and triggering immune responses.
  • ABO Blood System
    Classification based on presence or absence of A and B carbohydrate antigens on red blood cells, crucial for transfusion safety.
  • Rh Factor
    Protein antigen on red blood cells that determines positive or negative blood type status and influences transfusion compatibility.
  • Hemolytic Transfusion Reaction
    Destructive immune response where recipient antibodies attack incompatible donor red blood cells, causing lysis and organ damage.
  • Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn
    Condition where maternal antibodies destroy fetal red blood cells, leading to anemia and severe complications in Rh-positive fetuses.
  • Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity
    Mechanism where antibodies tag cells for destruction by immune cells, resulting in targeted cell death.
  • Complement System
    Cascade of plasma proteins activated by antibodies, leading to cell lysis and amplification of immune responses.
  • RhoGAM
    Medication containing anti-Rh antibodies, administered to prevent maternal sensitization and protect future Rh-positive pregnancies.
  • Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
    Disorder where antibodies target and destroy one's own red blood cells, resulting in anemia.
  • Isohemagglutinin
    Naturally occurring antibody against ABO blood group antigens not present on an individual's own red blood cells.
  • Universal Donor
    Blood type lacking A, B, and Rh antigens, allowing safe donation to all recipients regardless of their blood type.