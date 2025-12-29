Type II hypersensitivities, also known as cytotoxic hypersensitivities, involve immune responses mediated primarily by IgG and IgM antibodies. Unlike Type I hypersensitivities, which are driven by IgE antibodies, Type II hypersensitivities target antigens located directly on cell surfaces or within the extracellular matrix. These antigens can be foreign, such as donor red blood cells in a transfusion, or self-antigens, leading to autoimmune disorders. The hallmark of most Type II hypersensitivities is cell death, which occurs through mechanisms like cytolysis, antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), or inflammation-induced tissue damage.

In cytotoxic Type II hypersensitivities, antibodies bind to cell-bound antigens, triggering cell death via two main pathways. The complement-dependent pathway activates the complement system, leading to cell lysis and inflammation, while the complement-independent pathway recruits natural killer cells to induce cell death without complement activation. Both pathways culminate in tissue damage, which is a detrimental consequence of these immune reactions.

Common examples of cytotoxic Type II hypersensitivities include hemolytic transfusion reactions, where incompatible blood transfusions cause destruction of foreign red blood cells, and hemolytic disease of the newborn, where maternal antibodies attack fetal red blood cells. Autoimmune hemolytic anemia is an example where the immune system mistakenly targets the body’s own red blood cells, illustrating how self-cells can also be affected.

Not all Type II hypersensitivities are cytotoxic, however. Non-cytotoxic Type II hypersensitivities exclusively target self-cells and result in autoimmune disorders by altering receptor function rather than causing cell death. In these cases, IgG antibodies bind to receptors on self-cells, either inactivating or overstimulating them. This abnormal receptor modulation disrupts normal cellular responses, affecting systems such as the endocrine or musculoskeletal systems.

For instance, myasthenia gravis is a non-cytotoxic Type II hypersensitivity where antibodies inactivate acetylcholine receptors on muscle cells, leading to muscle weakness and fatigue. Conversely, Graves’ disease involves antibodies that overstimulate thyroid hormone receptors, causing excessive thyroid hormone production and associated symptoms.

Overall, Type II hypersensitivities demonstrate how antibodies can mistakenly target either foreign or self-antigens, leading to harmful effects through cell destruction or receptor dysfunction. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for diagnosing and managing conditions like hemolytic transfusion reactions, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, myasthenia gravis, and Graves’ disease.