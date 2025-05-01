Back
Type IV Hypersensitivity A delayed immune overreaction mediated by T cells, peaking 24-72 hours after antigen re-exposure, distinct from antibody-driven responses. T Cell A lymphocyte responsible for mediating delayed hypersensitivity reactions and forming immune memory after antigen exposure. Sensitization The initial immune process where T cells are primed by first antigen exposure, enabling a stronger response upon re-exposure. Memory T Cell A long-lived lymphocyte formed after sensitization, enabling rapid and robust responses to previously encountered antigens. Contact Dermatitis A red, itchy, inflamed skin rash resulting from T cell-mediated response to haptens after repeated contact. Hapten A small molecule that becomes immunogenic only after binding to a host protein, triggering T cell-mediated reactions. Patch Test A diagnostic method used to identify the specific substance causing allergic contact dermatitis by observing skin reactions. Tuberculin Skin Test A screening procedure using purified protein derivative to detect immune memory of tuberculosis exposure, not active infection. Purified Protein Derivative (PPD) A protein extract from Mycobacterium tuberculosis used in skin testing to assess prior immune exposure. Induration A raised, red, and firm area on the skin indicating a positive delayed hypersensitivity reaction in tests like the tuberculin skin test. Autoimmune Disorder A condition where the immune system attacks self antigens, sometimes triggered by T cell-mediated hypersensitivity. Self Tolerance A mechanism preventing immune responses against the body's own antigens; its failure can lead to autoimmunity. Cytokine A signaling molecule released by T cells that orchestrates inflammation and tissue changes during delayed hypersensitivity. Adaptive Immunity A branch of the immune system involving memory and specificity, crucial for delayed T cell-mediated responses. Mycobacterium tuberculosis The bacterium whose proteins are used in PPD testing to check for immune memory of tuberculosis exposure.
Type IV Hypersensitivities definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15