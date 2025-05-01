Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Type IV Hypersensitivity A delayed immune overreaction mediated by T cells, peaking 24-72 hours after antigen re-exposure, distinct from antibody-driven responses.

T Cell A lymphocyte responsible for mediating delayed hypersensitivity reactions and forming immune memory after antigen exposure.

Sensitization The initial immune process where T cells are primed by first antigen exposure, enabling a stronger response upon re-exposure.

Memory T Cell A long-lived lymphocyte formed after sensitization, enabling rapid and robust responses to previously encountered antigens.

Contact Dermatitis A red, itchy, inflamed skin rash resulting from T cell-mediated response to haptens after repeated contact.

Hapten A small molecule that becomes immunogenic only after binding to a host protein, triggering T cell-mediated reactions.