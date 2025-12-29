Type four hypersensitivity, also known as delayed cell-mediated hypersensitivity, is a unique immune response primarily mediated by T cells rather than B cells or antibodies. This distinction sets it apart from other hypersensitivity types, as the reaction involves a delayed T cell-driven process that typically peaks between 24 to 72 hours after re-exposure to an antigen. Unlike other hypersensitivities, which may also be delayed, type four hypersensitivity is characterized by the involvement of T cells, making the immune response inherently slower due to the time required for T cell activation and proliferation.

This hypersensitivity requires prior sensitization, where naive T cells encounter the antigen for the first time and differentiate into memory T cells over approximately 7 to 10 days. The hypersensitivity reaction itself only occurs upon subsequent exposures, when these memory T cells rapidly respond to the antigen. This mechanism explains why symptoms such as contact dermatitis—commonly triggered by poison ivy or latex—and autoimmune conditions like type 1 diabetes manifest after repeated antigen exposure.

Type four hypersensitivity can be triggered by foreign antigens or, in cases of failed self-tolerance, by self-antigens, leading to autoimmune diseases. For example, type 1 diabetes results from a T cell-mediated attack on pancreatic cells, illustrating how this hypersensitivity contributes to autoimmunity. Despite extensive research, the precise factors determining why certain antigens provoke type four hypersensitivity rather than other types remain under investigation, highlighting ongoing gaps in immunological understanding.

In summary, type four hypersensitivity involves a delayed, T cell-mediated immune overreaction that follows initial sensitization and leads to various clinical conditions. The process is defined by the activation and proliferation of memory T cells, which upon re-exposure to the antigen, orchestrate an immune response peaking within one to three days. This knowledge is crucial for understanding immune responses in contact dermatitis, tuberculin hypersensitivity, and autoimmune diseases, emphasizing the role of T cells in delayed hypersensitivity reactions.