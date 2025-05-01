Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Aerobic Cellular Respiration A multi-stage process in cells that generates ATP using oxygen, producing the majority of cellular energy.

ATP A high-energy molecule that stores and supplies energy for many cellular processes.

Substrate-Level Phosphorylation A process where an enzyme transfers a phosphate group from a substrate directly to ADP, forming ATP.

Oxidative Phosphorylation A two-step process using redox reactions and a hydrogen ion gradient to produce large amounts of ATP.

Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic respiration, breaking down glucose and producing a small amount of ATP.

Krebs Cycle A stage in aerobic respiration that generates electron carriers and a small amount of ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.