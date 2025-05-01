Back
Aerobic Cellular Respiration A multi-stage process in cells that generates ATP using oxygen, producing the majority of cellular energy. ATP A high-energy molecule that stores and supplies energy for many cellular processes. Substrate-Level Phosphorylation A process where an enzyme transfers a phosphate group from a substrate directly to ADP, forming ATP. Oxidative Phosphorylation A two-step process using redox reactions and a hydrogen ion gradient to produce large amounts of ATP. Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic respiration, breaking down glucose and producing a small amount of ATP. Krebs Cycle A stage in aerobic respiration that generates electron carriers and a small amount of ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation. Electron Transport Chain A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons, creating a hydrogen ion gradient across a membrane. Chemiosmosis The movement of hydrogen ions down their concentration gradient across a membrane, driving ATP synthesis. Redox Reactions Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, providing energy for ATP production in cells. Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient A difference in hydrogen ion levels across a membrane, used to power ATP synthesis during chemiosmosis. ADP A low-energy molecule that is converted into ATP by the addition of a phosphate group. Phosphate Group A chemical group transferred to ADP during phosphorylation, enabling the formation of ATP. Enzyme A protein that catalyzes biochemical reactions, such as transferring phosphate groups during ATP production. Pyruvate Oxidation A stage in aerobic respiration that links glycolysis to the Krebs cycle but does not produce ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
Types of Phosphorylation definitions
