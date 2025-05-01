Skip to main content
Types of Phosphorylation definitions

  • Aerobic Cellular Respiration
    A multi-stage process in cells that generates ATP using oxygen, producing the majority of cellular energy.
  • ATP
    A high-energy molecule that stores and supplies energy for many cellular processes.
  • Substrate-Level Phosphorylation
    A process where an enzyme transfers a phosphate group from a substrate directly to ADP, forming ATP.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    A two-step process using redox reactions and a hydrogen ion gradient to produce large amounts of ATP.
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of aerobic respiration, breaking down glucose and producing a small amount of ATP.
  • Krebs Cycle
    A stage in aerobic respiration that generates electron carriers and a small amount of ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of protein complexes that transfer electrons, creating a hydrogen ion gradient across a membrane.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The movement of hydrogen ions down their concentration gradient across a membrane, driving ATP synthesis.
  • Redox Reactions
    Chemical reactions involving the transfer of electrons, providing energy for ATP production in cells.
  • Hydrogen Ion Concentration Gradient
    A difference in hydrogen ion levels across a membrane, used to power ATP synthesis during chemiosmosis.
  • ADP
    A low-energy molecule that is converted into ATP by the addition of a phosphate group.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical group transferred to ADP during phosphorylation, enabling the formation of ATP.
  • Enzyme
    A protein that catalyzes biochemical reactions, such as transferring phosphate groups during ATP production.
  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    A stage in aerobic respiration that links glycolysis to the Krebs cycle but does not produce ATP via substrate-level phosphorylation.