Back
Agar A polysaccharide from marine algae used to solidify liquid media, providing a stable surface for microbial growth. Polysaccharide A complex carbohydrate composed of many sugar units, serving as the main component in the solidifying agent for media. Marine Algae Aquatic organisms that are the natural source of the solidifying agent used in solid culture media. Slant A test tube with solidified media at an angle, increasing surface area to support microbial growth. Deep A test tube with upright solidified media, forming a thick layer for culturing microbes. Petri Dish A shallow, covered plastic plate filled with solidified media, ideal for growing and isolating microbes. Plate A general term for a shallow vessel containing solid media, commonly used for culturing microorganisms. Surface Area The extent of exposed solid media available for microbial growth, maximized in certain media types. Contamination The unintended introduction of unwanted microbes, prevented by using covers on culture vessels. Streak Plate Method A technique for spreading microbes on solid media to isolate individual colonies. Colony A visible cluster of microbes originating from a single cell, often isolated on solid media. Solid Culture Media A nutrient-rich, firm substrate used to support and observe microbial growth in laboratory settings. Broth A liquid nutrient medium that can be solidified with a specific agent to create a firm surface for culturing. Test Tube A cylindrical vessel used to contain solidified media in slant or deep forms for microbial cultivation. Lid A protective cover placed on culture vessels to prevent entry of unwanted microorganisms.
Types of Solid Culture Media definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15