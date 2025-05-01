Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Agar A polysaccharide from marine algae used to solidify liquid media, providing a stable surface for microbial growth.

Polysaccharide A complex carbohydrate composed of many sugar units, serving as the main component in the solidifying agent for media.

Marine Algae Aquatic organisms that are the natural source of the solidifying agent used in solid culture media.

Slant A test tube with solidified media at an angle, increasing surface area to support microbial growth.

Deep A test tube with upright solidified media, forming a thick layer for culturing microbes.

Petri Dish A shallow, covered plastic plate filled with solidified media, ideal for growing and isolating microbes.