Microeconomics
Evaluate the impact of adverse selection on health insurance premiums.
How does moral hazard affect the behavior of insured individuals?
In the principal-agent problem, who is typically the agent?
What is the impact of the 'lemon problem' on the used car market?
How does private information contribute to information asymmetry?
What is moral hazard?
Which mechanism can help reduce moral hazard in car insurance?
Which of the following is an example of moral hazard in the workplace?
What is asymmetric information?
How does the 'lemon problem' in the used car market affect buyer behavior?