A tax is imposed on a good with elastic demand and inelastic supply. Who is likely to bear the greater burden of the tax?
In a market where both demand and supply are inelastic, how is the tax burden likely to be shared?
What is the formula for calculating the price elasticity of demand?
In a market with elastic supply and inelastic demand, a tax is imposed. Using a graph, explain why producers bear less of the tax burden.
In a market with elastic supply and inelastic demand, a tax is imposed. Using a graph, explain why consumers bear more of the tax burden.
If the price elasticity of supply is greater than 1, what does this indicate about the supply curve?
Consider a market with inelastic supply and elastic demand. How would a tax affect the distribution of tax burden, and why?
Why might a tax on cigarettes result in a higher tax burden on consumers?
If a product has a price elasticity of supply less than 1, what does this indicate?
In a perfectly elastic demand scenario, who bears the entire tax burden and why?