If a voter's preference is $40 and the options are $30 and $50, which option will they likely choose?
In a scenario where the median voter prefers a budget of $60, but a significant portion of the population prefers $20, what is a likely outcome?
What is a potential implication of the median voter theorem for voter satisfaction?
Why is being the median voter strategically important in elections?
How do individuals typically vote according to the median voter theorem?
What might motivate a voter to move to a different district according to the median voter theorem?
In a scenario where the median voter prefers a budget of $70, but a significant portion of the population prefers $30, what is a likely outcome?
In a group with preferences of $10, $20, $30, $40, and $50, which budget will likely win according to the median voter theorem?
What is a potential policy outcome of the median voter theorem?