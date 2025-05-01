Why is the intersection of the marginal cost and marginal revenue curves significant in perfect competition?
If a firm sells 100 units at a price of $15 each, and the average total cost is $12, what is the total profit?
A dairy farmer in a perfectly competitive market notices that the market price has fallen below his average total cost. What should the farmer consider doing in the short run?
Given a graph where the marginal cost curve intersects the marginal revenue curve at a quantity of 50 units, what does this intersection represent?
If a firm's marginal cost exceeds its marginal revenue at the current level of production, what should the firm do to optimize its production?
In a perfectly competitive market, if the price is $22, the average total cost is $20, and the firm produces 100 units, what is the firm's total profit?
Under what condition does a firm break even in a perfectly competitive market?
What does the marginal cost curve represent in a perfectly competitive market?
On a graph, if the price is $30, the average total cost is $25, and the firm produces 40 units, what is the profit per unit?