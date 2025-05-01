Given the supply equation Qs = 4P - 12, how would you adjust this equation if a $2 tax is imposed on suppliers?
Suppose the supply equation is Qs = 3P - 9 and the demand equation is Qd = 15 - P. If a tax of $2 per unit is imposed on suppliers, what is the new equilibrium price that consumers pay?
What is the formula used to adjust the supply equation when a tax is imposed on suppliers?
If the demand equation is Qd = 20 - 3P and a $1 tax is imposed on consumers, how would you adjust this equation?
If the original supply equation is Qs = 5P - 15 and a $3 tax is imposed on suppliers, derive the new supply equation.
If the equilibrium price is $8 and a $2 tax is imposed on suppliers, what price do suppliers receive and what price do consumers pay?
If the original supply equation is Qs = 6P - 18 and a $4 tax is imposed on suppliers, derive the new supply equation.
Given the modified supply equation Qs = 3P - 5 and demand equation Qd = 15 - 2P, what is the equilibrium price and quantity?
What is the definition of market equilibrium in the context of supply and demand?
What happens to the demand curve when a tax is imposed on consumers?