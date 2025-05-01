What is tax efficiency?
Why might a tax system prioritize equity over efficiency?
Why might a flat tax system be considered unfair to lower-income individuals?
If a person earns $100,000 and the tax rate for income above $80,000 is 35%, what is the marginal tax rate for an additional $5,000 earned?
What is the relationship between taxes and deadweight loss?
Consider a tax system where income up to $40,000 is taxed at 15%, and income above $40,000 is taxed at 25%. How would this system affect someone earning $70,000 compared to someone earning $30,000?
If a person earns $90,000 and pays $27,000 in taxes, what is their average tax rate?
What is the administrative burden in a tax system?
How does deadweight loss occur in a tax system?
Why is tax efficiency important in designing a tax system?