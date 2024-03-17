3. The Market Forces of Supply and Demand
Using the Supply and Demand Curves to Find Equilibrium
If the economy booms and incomes rise, what happens in the markets for inferior goods?
A change in which of the following will NOT shift the demand curve for ice cream?
A decrease in _________ will cause a movement along a given supply curve, which is called a change in __________.
Gum and mints are substitutes. If the price of gum increases, what happens in the market for mints?
Which of the following situations would lead to an increase in the equilibrium price of carrots and a decrease in the equilibrium quantity of carrots sold?
The discovery of a new fertilizer will shift the ___________ curve for carrots, leading to a ___________ equilibrium price.
What happens in the market for cream cheese if (1) the price of butter, a substitute for cream cheese, falls and (2) the cost of milk, an input in cream cheese production, rises?
If the wages of bus drivers increases at the same time that the income of consumers decrease, what happens in the market for bus rides (assuming that bus rides are an inferior good)?
If producers of garden hoses have discovered new technology to improve production, while the number of gardeners increases, what happens in the market for garden hoses?
What happens in the market for tennis balls if (1) the price of tennis rackets, a complement for tennis balls, increases and (2) the price of baseballs, a substitute in production, decreases?
What happens in the market for wheat if (1) the cost of fertilizer, an input in production, increases and (2) tornadoes ravages the Midwest, where wheat is grown?