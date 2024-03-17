11. Perfect Competition
Short Run Shutdown Decision
The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm should:
Has a video solution.
The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm's total revenue is:
The price for a pair of edible underpants is $50. In the short-run, the firm's profit (or loss) is:
What is the least amount of output, assuming the firm does not shut down?
