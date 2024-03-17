15. Markets for the Factors of Production
Shifts in Labor Supply
A low birthrate in Japan led to a general increase in the age of the population in the country. During the 1990s, this led to a decrease in the number of working age people in Japan. What would we expect to occur in the labor market?
