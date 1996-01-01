Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 33 ) Hide definitions

Generally, people buy one product or service instead of another because they Perceive greater value or utility from it.

Satisfying consumer needs is accomplished by what? Providing goods and services that deliver value.

How does a new good or service create value? By satisfying unmet needs or providing greater utility.

Regardless of superior quality, consumers will not pay premium prices. True or false? False; some consumers are willing to pay more for higher quality.

When consumers calculate the value of a product, they do what? Compare perceived benefits to the price.

To determine the value of a good in the eyes of consumers, a firm can do what? Assess willingness to pay and perceived benefits.