Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #5 Flashcards

Why is pricing important? It determines consumer surplus, demand, and a firm's revenue.

Which of these groups responds to the incentive of a lower price? Price-sensitive consumers.

What is the amount of money for which an item sells in the competitive marketplace? Market price.

Customers do not buy products for what reason? If the perceived benefit is less than the price.

What role does the profit incentive play when there is a surplus of a good? It encourages producers to lower prices to increase sales and reduce surplus.

Which of the following is a reason that people don’t save money? They prefer immediate consumption over future savings.