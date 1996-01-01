Consumer Surplus and Willingness to Pay quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

When you buy in bulk, the price per individual item does what? Decreases.

Consumers create demand for what? Goods and services.

Higher prices for sports jerseys can result in what? Lower quantity demanded and potential decrease in consumer surplus.

The cost of 50 pounds of beans is what? The price per pound multiplied by 50.

Age, education level, income, and taste are all examples of how consumer groups: Can be segmented for marketing purposes.

Using the same products and promotions to appeal to large groups of people is called what? Mass marketing.