Factors of Production quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following statements about factors of production is the most accurate? Factors of production include land, labor, capital, human capital, and entrepreneurship, all of which are essential resources used in the production of goods and services.

Which of the following is not a factor that affects productivity? Time is not considered a direct factor that affects productivity; productivity is mainly influenced by land, labor, capital, human capital, and entrepreneurship.

Which of the following will be accomplished by efficient allocations of the factors of production? Efficient allocation of factors of production leads to maximum output and optimal use of resources.

Which of the following is not a factor of production? Time is not a factor of production; the main factors are land, labor, capital, human capital, and entrepreneurship.

Which of the following is an example of a land resource: cow, factory, employee, tractor? A cow is an example of a land resource because it is a natural resource.

Which of the following is an example of a capital resource: coal, machinery, time, horse? Machinery is an example of a capital resource because it is a man-made tool used in production.