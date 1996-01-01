Factors of Production quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is an advantage of a firm in organizing economic activity? Firms can achieve efficiency and specialization by organizing resources.

Which of the following would not be considered a capital resource by economists? A horse is not considered a capital resource; it is a land resource.

Which of the following are factors that typically motivate entrepreneurs as they start a business? Innovation, profit, and risk-taking typically motivate entrepreneurs.

Which of the following are examples of labor specialization? Assembly line workers each performing a specific task are examples of labor specialization.

Which of the following would be a good argument for why a resource or capability would be valuable? A resource is valuable if it increases productivity or efficiency in production.

Which of the following is not considered a factor of production? Time is not considered a factor of production.