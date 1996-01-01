Positive and Normative Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How are decisions made under certainty in economics? Decisions under certainty are made when all relevant information is known, allowing for clear, factual analysis without ambiguity.

Which best describes the purpose served by economic models within an economic system? Economic models simplify complex realities to help analyze and predict economic behavior using positive statements.

Which of the following best summarizes Adam Smith's perspective in the passage? Adam Smith emphasized factual analysis of market behavior, focusing on how markets function rather than prescribing what should happen.

Which of the following is a positive economic statement? A positive economic statement describes facts, such as 'Increasing the minimum wage will lead to higher unemployment.'

Which of the following is a normative statement? A normative statement expresses an opinion, such as 'The government should increase the minimum wage.'

Which of the following is a normative economic statement? A normative economic statement includes value judgments, like 'Taxes ought to be reduced to improve economic growth.'