Positive and Normative Analysis quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why do you think economic freedom is essential for political freedom? This is a normative question, expressing an opinion about the relationship between economic and political freedom.

Which of the following terms implies the least degree of confidence in an economic generalization? A hypothesis implies less confidence than a tested positive statement.

Which of the following describes how the market system will promote progress? The market system promotes progress through positive incentives and factual increases in efficiency.

Which of the following requires that economic data be recorded in dollars in the United States? The use of a common currency, such as the dollar, is a positive fact in U.S. economic data.

Which of the following is one of the assumptions of the prevailing rational-world paradigm? Individuals act rationally based on available information, a positive assumption.

Why do centrally planned economies have difficulty meeting consumer needs? Centrally planned economies often lack accurate positive information about consumer preferences.