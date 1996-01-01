Positive and Normative Analysis quiz #3 Flashcards
Positive and Normative Analysis quiz #3
Which of the following is a positive statement?
'The unemployment rate is 5%.'True or false: Important determinants of an industry's structure are economies of scale and revenue.
True. These are positive factors affecting industry structure.When an organization states it wants to increase output by 10%, they have stated a(n):
Goal, which is a normative statement if it expresses what ought to happen.A normative statement reflects opinions or beliefs, while a positive statement...
Describes facts about how the world is.Planned approach vs market approach: what is the difference in terms of positive and normative analysis?
A planned approach often involves normative goals; a market approach relies on positive analysis of outcomes.The role of an assumption in an economic theory is to...
Simplify reality and allow for positive analysis of relationships.What is a key feature that distinguishes a positive statement from a normative statement?
A positive statement is phrased as a factual claim about how the world is, while a normative statement expresses an opinion about how the world ought to be.Can a positive statement be false, and why?
Yes, a positive statement can be false because its classification depends on how it is phrased, not its truthfulness.What keywords often indicate that a statement is normative?
Keywords such as 'should,' 'ought to,' 'good idea,' or 'bad idea' often signal a normative statement.How can positive statements be evaluated for accuracy?
Positive statements can be tested and verified using scientific methods to determine if they are true or false.