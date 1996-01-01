Skip to main content
Positive and Normative Analysis quiz #3 Flashcards

Positive and Normative Analysis quiz #3
  • Which of the following is a positive statement?
    'The unemployment rate is 5%.'
  • True or false: Important determinants of an industry's structure are economies of scale and revenue.
    True. These are positive factors affecting industry structure.
  • When an organization states it wants to increase output by 10%, they have stated a(n):
    Goal, which is a normative statement if it expresses what ought to happen.
  • A normative statement reflects opinions or beliefs, while a positive statement...
    Describes facts about how the world is.
  • Planned approach vs market approach: what is the difference in terms of positive and normative analysis?
    A planned approach often involves normative goals; a market approach relies on positive analysis of outcomes.
  • The role of an assumption in an economic theory is to...
    Simplify reality and allow for positive analysis of relationships.
  • What is a key feature that distinguishes a positive statement from a normative statement?
    A positive statement is phrased as a factual claim about how the world is, while a normative statement expresses an opinion about how the world ought to be.
  • Can a positive statement be false, and why?
    Yes, a positive statement can be false because its classification depends on how it is phrased, not its truthfulness.
  • What keywords often indicate that a statement is normative?
    Keywords such as 'should,' 'ought to,' 'good idea,' or 'bad idea' often signal a normative statement.
  • How can positive statements be evaluated for accuracy?
    Positive statements can be tested and verified using scientific methods to determine if they are true or false.