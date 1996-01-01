Positive and Normative Analysis quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is a positive statement? 'The unemployment rate is 5%.'

True or false: Important determinants of an industry's structure are economies of scale and revenue. True. These are positive factors affecting industry structure.

When an organization states it wants to increase output by 10%, they have stated a(n): Goal, which is a normative statement if it expresses what ought to happen.

A normative statement reflects opinions or beliefs, while a positive statement... Describes facts about how the world is.

Planned approach vs market approach: what is the difference in terms of positive and normative analysis? A planned approach often involves normative goals; a market approach relies on positive analysis of outcomes.

The role of an assumption in an economic theory is to... Simplify reality and allow for positive analysis of relationships.