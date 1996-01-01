Subsidies quiz #1 Flashcards
Which of the following statements about subsidies are accurate?
Subsidies split their benefits between consumers and producers based on elasticities, cause deadweight loss by promoting overtrading, and shift the supply or demand curve to the right.Which best describes what a subsidy does?
A subsidy is a government payment that lowers the price for buyers and raises the price received by sellers, encouraging more production and consumption than at equilibrium.What is the effect of a subsidy being placed on the market?
A subsidy increases the quantity traded beyond equilibrium, lowers the price for buyers, raises the price for sellers, and creates deadweight loss due to inefficient resource allocation.Which observation about subsidies is true?
Subsidies do not fully benefit the receiving party; the benefit is shared between consumers and producers depending on their price elasticities.What can a country use to counteract another country's subsidies that support an industry?
A country can use countervailing duties or tariffs to offset the effects of foreign subsidies and protect its own industries.Which of the following correctly describes a subsidy?
A subsidy is a financial contribution from the government to producers or consumers that lowers market prices and increases traded quantity.In which scenario will a subsidy increase consumption the most?
A subsidy will increase consumption the most when demand is inelastic, as consumers receive a larger share of the benefit and respond less to price changes.How are subsidies similar to tariffs?
Subsidies and tariffs both alter market outcomes and can affect international trade, but subsidies encourage overproduction while tariffs restrict imports.Which group directly benefits from subsidies: exporters, sellers, producers, or importers?
Producers and sellers are the primary direct beneficiaries of subsidies, receiving increased revenue from government support.What is a subsidy?
A subsidy is a government payment to producers or consumers that lowers the cost of a good or service, increasing its supply or demand.A subsidy to producers:
A subsidy to producers increases the price they receive, encourages higher production, and shifts the supply curve to the right.