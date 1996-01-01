The Demand Curve quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following are determinants of demand? Determinants of demand include factors such as consumer income, prices of related goods, tastes and preferences, expectations, and the number of buyers.

Which of the following specifically refers to demand? Demand refers to the entire relationship between prices and the quantity of a good that consumers are willing and able to buy at each price.

Which statement best explains the law of demand? The law of demand states that as the price of a good rises, the quantity demanded falls, and as the price falls, the quantity demanded rises.

What is the difference between a change in demand and a change in quantity demanded? A change in demand means the whole demand curve shifts due to non-price factors; a change in quantity demanded is movement along the curve due to a change in price.

Which best summarizes how consumer demand changes? Consumer demand changes when factors like income, preferences, or the prices of related goods change, shifting the demand curve.

What are the characteristics of demand? Demand is characterized by the relationship between price and quantity demanded, its downward slope, and its dependence on non-price determinants.