The Demand Curve quiz #2 Flashcards

If the price of a product were to go down, what would happen to quantity demanded? Quantity demanded would increase.

Which statement best illustrates the law of demand? If the price of a good rises, people buy less of it.

Which of the following examples demonstrates the law of demand? When the price of pizza falls, more pizzas are purchased.

Why do most demand curves have a negative slope? Most demand curves have a negative slope because of the substitution and income effects.

In moving along a demand curve for good x, what changes? Only the price of good x changes, causing quantity demanded to change.

If the price of a good were to change, will it shift demand or change quantity demanded? A change in price causes a change in quantity demanded, not a shift in demand.