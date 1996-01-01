- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 35-year-old client wants to increase VO2 max by improving aerobic capacity and also reduce body fat over 12 weeks while maintaining muscle mass. Which program and nutrition pair is the best integrated plan?
A person weighs 70.0 kg and has 14.0 kg of body fat measured by a reliable method. Calculate the percent body fat and percent lean mass. Show the steps and final percentages.
Which exercise type is most directly responsible for increasing bone density and skeletal muscle strength?
You are designing a 12-week progressive overload progression for a previously sedentary adult whose current program is 10 minutes of brisk walking 3 days/week. Which synthesized progression best follows the principle of progressive overload and respects the 'some is better than none' guidance?
A middle-aged patient asks you to prioritize interventions to reduce their heart disease risk. Which exercise-based prescription (given the choices) best evaluates and ranks the most evidence-backed elements to include?
Under aerobic conditions pyruvate is primarily converted to which molecule before entering the citric acid cycle, and what happens to pyruvate under anaerobic conditions?
A training scientist is asked to estimate the biochemical mass cost of producing 10,000 moles of ATP via aerobic oxidation of glucose (assume 36 ATP produced per mole of glucose and a molar mass for glucose of 180 g/mol). How many moles of glucose and how many grams of glucose are required? Show calculations.
Which of the following explains why ATP hydrolysis to ADP + Pi provides energy for muscle contraction?
A middle-distance athlete trains twice daily and reports meals that appear low in carbohydrate overall. Which daily macronutrient prescription (g/kg/day) would best synthesize the needs for glycogen restoration and muscle repair for an athlete with high training volume?
Which brief definitions correctly describe glycogen, ATP, free radicals, and hemoglobin in the context of exercise?
Which of the following correctly matches the typical recommended daily macronutrient intakes (g/kg/day) for a non-athlete compared with a high-performance athlete?
Which of the following statements best evaluates the blanket statement: 'Physically active people should always take micronutrient supplements because training increases needs beyond what food can supply'?
Using your understanding of caffeine’s mechanisms, which athlete and event pairing would most likely benefit the least from caffeine-induced glycogen sparing?
You must create a checklist for pre-supplement counseling. Which of the following items should be included to satisfy safety, legality, and nutritional hierarchy principles?
An elite lifter asks whether creatine or caffeine would be a higher priority for off-season strength development and competition-day performance. Which recommendation best reflects evidence and periodization principles?